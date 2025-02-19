Sindh shares chart of future objectives with WB: WB delegation expresses satisfaction with pace of uplift projects in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed a Wolrd Bank delegation headed by Abdulhak Bedjaoqui at a recepetion hosted by the Sindh govermnet at the Sindh House, Islamabad.

The delegation conprised of 17 esteemed members with eight eight senior executive directors of from across the world.

The government of Sindh delegation was representated by Murad Ali Shah along with Chief Secretary Sindh, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Naasir Hussain Shah, other senior ministers and group of secretaries headed by Chairman Planning and Development Board.

The chief minister thanked the WB for its long uninterrupted partnership with the government of Sindh in achieving its development goals. Starting from early 2000s, the World Bank supported the government of Sindh by partnering in projects in the field of irrigation, road infrastructure, agriculture, education and also financial assistance of budgetary support.

This partnership was further rejuvenated after a detailed diagnostic report prepared by the WB for Karachi in 2014-16, which resulted in projects like KNIP, CLICK, SWEEP, KWSSIP and Karachci Mobuility project (Yellow Line BRT).

The real test of partnership was after devastated floods of 2022 when the WB stood shoulder to shoulder with the government of Sindh in rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure actoss the province. This resulted in early apprvals of Projects like SFERP (Roads and Irrigation sector), SWAT (agriculture), SELECT (Education), SPHF (Housing Reconstruction) and in the sector of health and social protection.

The delegation appreciated the outstanding professional approach of the province of Sindh headed by dynamic leadership of chief minister Sindh to resolve the issues of development in the entire province specially in the urban city of Karachi.

The government of Sindh also presented the future objectives and sought assistance of WBG for timely and early approval of projects.

The impact of these WB-funded projects is evident in improved access to clean water, better irrigation services, upgraded urban transport, and stronger flood protection. These developments have not only enhanced the quality of life for residents but have also contributed to economic growth and poverty reduction in Sindh.

After detailed session, the delegation was hosted with refreshment with special touch of cultural ambiance and light folk music.