30 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBOs

Security forces killed 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

A statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an IBO on Monday in the district’s general area on Sararogha based on a reported terrorist presence.

It added that security forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists at their location during the operation, due to which 30 were “sent to hell”.

The ISPR added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for their successful operation.

The president reaffirmed his resolve to completely eradicate the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) and said that security forces were carrying out operations to eliminate the spectre of terrorism from the country.

“The entire nation is united against terrorism,” he said, according to a press release from the President Secretariat Press Wing.

He further reiterated that operations against the TTP would continue till its complete elimination.

PM Shehbaz said that the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity, adding that security forces were getting closer to the target of wiping out terrorism each day.

“The sacrifices of the sons of the soil will not go in vain,” he said, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing.

The prime minister said the government and the security forces were fully committed to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.

Separately, a policeman was injured in Kohat’s Shadipur area, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, after terrorists threw a hand grenade at a police van. In response, security forces retaliated, killing one militant and arresting several others.

Weapons and a hand grenade were recovered from the attackers, and a search operation is currently underway in the area. The police van also sustained damage in the attack.

A regional police officer (RPO) confirmed that one terrorist was killed when police retaliated.

Several militants were also arrested during the operation, and weapons including hand grenades were seized from them, he added.