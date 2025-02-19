‘Matter of pride’ as Pakistan hosts first major cricket cup in 29 years

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off today, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 2pm PKT.

The eight-team tournament will be held from 19 February to 9 March at three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi-and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan is all set to host an ICC event for the first time since the World Cup 1996, which concluded with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Sri Lanka defeated Australia by seven wickets.

In the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy, the three venues in Pakistan – Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – have undergone major upgradation, offering players and spectators world-class facilities.

Pakistan entered the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Fakhar Zaman was the player of the final for his imperious 114 off 106 deliveries, while Hasan Ali was named the player of the tournament for his tally of 13 wickets in five games.

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups with hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand pooled in Group A, while Group B comprises Afghanistan, current ODI World Cup champions Australia, England and South Africa.

Following their opening encounter against New Zealand, Pakistan will play their next two group matches on 23 February against India in Dubai and on 27 February against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

In the group stage, three matches apiece will be played in Dubai, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The first semi-final will be played on 4 March in Dubai. The newly upgraded stadium in Lahore will host the second semi-final on 5 March.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan was “fully prepared” for the (International Cricket Council) ICC Champions Trophy on the tournament’s eve.

He said that international standard facilities would be provided to all teams, adding that every possible facility would be made available for the fans.

“The organisation of the ICC tournament in Pakistan, after 29 years, is a matter of pride,” Naqvi was quoted as saying, adding that the board would elevate the country’s honour by ensuring a grand and successful tournament.

“Pakistan Air Force will present a spectacular aerial display,” it said.

Pakistan’s Playing XI against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.