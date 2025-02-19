Punjab CM announces mega uplift projects in Narowal

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressed a huge public gathering in Narowal. She gave mega projects worth billions of rupees for Narowal. She inaugurated two road sector projects worth Rs 2 billion 9 crore. She laid the foundation stone of the Narowal Medical College project. She also laid foundation stone of the Children’s Learning Park for Narowal.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of 75-km-long Narowal-Muridke Road Phase II. 400 km of roads will be constructed and repaired in Narowal at a cost of Rs. 28 billion. She also reiterated the announcement of constructing the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Link Road. The 36-km-long Narowal-Shakargarh road was constructed at a cost of Rs 1 billion 60 crore.

The 36-km-long Narowal-Shakargarh road was constructed in a record period of time. Narowal to Muridke Road Phase-1 was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 50 crore. Narowal Medical College will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 4 billion 40 crore. Narowal Children’s Learning Park will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

CM Punjab said, “We will achieve the record target of constructing and rehabilitating 11,000 km of roads across Punjab at a cost of Rs. 320 billion.” The Chief Minister was informed in the briefing that the completion of 590 important roads construction and rehabilitation projects are in the final stages. The CM left her chair and appeared on the stage in front of the people. She responded to the slogans of the people by waving her hands.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz laid the foundation stone for a 300-bed Saudi-German Hospital in Smart City, Lahore, which will cost $250 million, state television reported on Tuesday.

The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and provide international standard medical facilities, it said, adding that the project would be a “huge source of employment for the people.”

PTV quoted Sharif as saying that the government values the private sector’s commitment to bringing positive changes to the country’s health care system.

She called improving the health care system her “priority,” with the Saudi-German Hospital marking a key milestone in enhancing public health and establishing a welfare society, according to state media.