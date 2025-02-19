Much-needed rain, snowfall likely from today after prolonged dry spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory predicting rain and snowfall across various regions of the country from February 19 to 21.

According to the department, western winds are expected to enter the upper areas of Pakistan, bringing significant weather changes, including strong winds and rainfall. In Punjab, Lahore and several surrounding districts are expected to experience gusty winds and heavy rain. Areas such as Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat are also likely to receive rain, with effects spreading to other parts of the province. The hill stations of Murree and Galyat, along with other mountainous regions, will witness rain and snowfall, with the possibility of snow extending to other regions of Punjab.

On February 19, light rain is anticipated in cities like Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Bahawalnagar, accompanied by snowfall in the hilly areas.

Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, has urged tourists to remain cautious and adjust their travel plans based on the weather conditions. He emphasised that the PDMA’s control room is actively monitoring the situation 24/7, and citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather. In case of emergencies, PDMA’s helpline 1129 remains available for assistance.

In addition to the expected rainfall and snowfall, most parts of the country are forecasted to experience cold and partly cloudy weather over the next twelve hours.

However, isolated regions in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeast Balochistan may experience rain, wind, thunderstorm, and light snowfall on the hills. The temperatures across major cities this morning were recorded as follows: Islamabad and Muzaffarabad at 7°C, Lahore at 15°C, Karachi at 22°C, Peshawar and Quetta at 9°C, Gilgit at 4°C, and Murree at 2°C.