PM reaffirms ‘strong desire’ to work closely with Trump admin

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s intention to work closely with the Trump administration for stronger bilateral ties with the United States.

A press release issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the premier expressed Pakistan’s “strong desire” to work towards the endeavour while recalling the “decades-long history of close cooperation” between the two countries in a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker.

The PMO statement added that she mentioned that the new US administration would also work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

The prime minister also stressed the need for both countries to continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by the proscribed Islamic State and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan groups.

PM Shehbaz further emphasised the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation in the areas of information technology, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest, the statement added..

The US official thanked the prime minister for receiving her.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the new Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange near F-8 and F-9 sectors, recognising the swift and successful completion of the project in a record 84 days.

During the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister commended the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad’s administration, and contractors for completing the interchange ahead of schedule and below the originally estimated cost.

The project, initially slated to take six months, was finished at a cost of Rs 3,655 million, which is lower than the original budget of Rs 4,000 million.

PM Shehbaz stated that the newly built interchange will help ease traffic congestion, facilitating smoother travel for the capital’s residents. He also noted that the project would help connect key roads and improve access to other areas like Sector G-8, G-9, Kashmir Highway, and Centaurus Mall, benefiting an estimated 70,000 vehicles per day.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced that plans to beautify the city would be undertaken in collaboration with the Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, focusing on improving the quality of life for Islamabad’s residents.

The Interchange, named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, follows the recent visit of Erdogan to Pakistan, where the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. The Prime Minister mentioned he would send the inauguration ceremony details to President Erdogan as a token of appreciation for his friendship with Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his speech, highlighted that the project was completed in a very short period due to the direction and leadership of the Prime Minister. Mohsin Naqvi also revealed plans for a large-scale plantation drive to address air pollution and smog issues in the city, which will begin next month.

The 1.3-kilometre-long underpass was completed in 42 days, while the 1.1-kilometre flyover was also built as part of the project. The interchange will significantly reduce traffic at the F-8 Chowk, where approximately 41,000 vehicles passed daily before the project’s completion.