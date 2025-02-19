Name Pakistan’s first lunar rover and win Rs100,000 cash

In a historic step towards space exploration, Pakistan’s first-ever lunar rover is set to be launched as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission in 2028. To celebrate this achievement and engage the nation, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced a nationwide contest, with a cash prize of Rs. 100,000/-, inviting the public to propose a name for the lunar rover. The Moon has fascinated humanity for centuries, serving as a stepping stone for deeper space exploration. It holds valuable resources, such as water ice and rare minerals, which could support future space missions. Under the theme “Name Pakistan’s Lunar Rover,” the contest encourages public participation in the country’s space journey. It is open to students, space enthusiasts, and the general public across Pakistan. Participants can submit a unique and meaningful name along with a brief explanation of their choice. The winner will receive national recognition.