PTI to launch full-fledged anti-govt campaign after Ramazan

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Omar Ayub, has announced that PTI will launch a full-fledged campaign after Ramadan, focusing on pressing political issues in Pakistan. Speaking to the media outside the court in Peshawar, Ayub highlighted the growing concerns of the public, pointing out that opposition parties across the country have united with a common goal of abolishing the controversial 26th Amendment once they come to power. Ayub expressed his discontent with the current political situation in Pakistan, citing that the voting process in the assembly had been halted the previous day. He also claimed that the economic crisis is forcing citizens to sell their land and leave the country, with many young people opting to pay millions of rupees to go abroad. He further noted that purchasing power in Pakistan is dwindling, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has had discussions with the judiciary. “There is no rule of law in Pakistan. There is no contact with the government. The people are suffering,” he said. The PTI leader also raised concerns over the treatment of his party’s workers and leaders, alleging that numerous fake cases have been registered against them. “We are trying to release all political prisoners,” Ayub emphasized. In a related development, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended Omar Ayub’s interim bail in the May 9 cases until March 14.