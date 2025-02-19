Dar urges Muslim states to work to preserve interests of Palestine

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged the Muslim countries to work collectively to preserve the interests of Palestine.

Ishaq Dar was addressing the OIC group meeting at the ambassadorial level in New York. Ishaq Dar said Gaza war has had catastrophic consequences for the Palestinian people.

According to FO, he further said that Pakistan supports the pursuit of diplomacy to preserve the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the negotiation and implementation of its second and third phases.

Deputy Prime Minister urged to rigorously oppose proposals for the expulsion of the Palestinians from their homeland. He added that we must initiate concrete steps to secure the two-state solution.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and called upon the international community to seek a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people. He also expressed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to advance the common objectives of the OIC at the UN.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes that affect the Muslim countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia in accordance with principles of the UN charter.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, engaged with members of the Pakistani diaspora during his visit to New York.

Ishaq Dar apprised the community of the purpose of his visit, highlighting his participation in a high-level event at the United Nations Security Council, along with other engagements. He also shared about his briefing to OIC Ambassadors on Pakistan’s key priorities at the United Nations.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram; Additional Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar; Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh; and Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, were also present at the event along with members of the Pakistani diaspora.

In his address, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s progress in recent years in combating terrorism, strengthening economic stability, and fostering a secure and business-friendly environment. He also noted significant growth in remittances, exports, and overall economic performance, underscoring the country’s ongoing reforms to attract investment and enhance trade.

He briefed the participants on the Pakistan Single Window, a digital platform aimed at streamlining trade and promoting regional economic integration. He made a particular mention of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as an instrumental mechanism for investment promotion and security in the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the vital role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s development and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting and facilitating the diaspora. Acknowledging the contributions of the diaspora, he encouraged their active participation in promoting national interests and economic growth.

The event concluded with an interactive session, wherein the community members shared their views, questions, and suggestions. The Deputy Prime Minister assured them of the government’s resolute commitment to addressing their issues and enhancing their engagement with Pakistan’s development agenda.