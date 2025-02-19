Tarar in Riyadh to participate in Saudi Media Forum

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday arrived here to participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Media Dr. Abdul Rahman received Attaullah Tarar at King Abdullah Airport.

The three-day conference is being held in Riyadh from February 19 to 21.

On his arrival, the minister said that Saudi Arabia was a close friend of Pakistan and both brotherly countries enjoyed strong historical and cultural relations.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s vision for development and prosperity was exemplary.

Saudi Arabia’s steps to enhance economic development and business activities were worthy of emulation, he maintained.

Tarar termed Saudi Arabia as an important advocate for peace, prosperity, stability and interfaith harmony.

“Saudi Media Forum is an important platform to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s media-related experiences”, the minister said. It should be noted that the Saudi Media Forum will host representatives from all over the world which would be attended by personalities from the media, including international figures.

The forum aims to promote cooperation in the media sector and discuss modern trends.

The Saudi Media Forum will explore ways to improve media production, digital journalism and content creation.

New business models for media, digital transformation and financial sustainability in the digital age will be examined.

The Saudi Media Forum will also consider strategies on fake news and the role of media institutions in restoring public trust.

The forum will also hold discussions on important topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of journalism, media economics, digital systems, misinformation, the entertainment industry and digital streaming.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar will also meet important international figures on the sidelines of the conference.