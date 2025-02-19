Four-year-old child brutally slaughtered by neighbour in Okara

A shocking incident of brutality took place in the Malkah Hans police precinct, where a four-year-old child was allegedly slaughtered by his neighbor. According to the channel report, the accused, identified as Hafeez, was arrested, while his wife, Asiya, managed to escape. The horrific crime occurred in Mauza Mall, where the child was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Crime scene investigators and forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot. District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chadhar visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to inspect the child’s body. He also met with the victim’s family, assuring them of swift justice. A special investigation team, led by SP Investigation, has been formed to arrest the fugitive accused. DPO Javed Chadhar emphasized that justice will be served on merit and the culprits will receive the harshest punishment possible.