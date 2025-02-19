Envoy Akamatsu hosts reception to celebrate birthday of Japan’s emperor

To celebrate the 65th Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito, H.E. Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, hosted a reception at Serena Hotel in Islamabad on the evening of 18th February. The chief guest H.E. Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce, along with other dignitaries graced the occasion.

After welcoming the guests and cerebrating the 7th birthday since His Majesty’s enthronement, Ambassador Akamatsu, since his arrival in Pakistan in the late November 2024, had met hundreds of Pakistani people and said he was encouraged by many favourable remarks about Japan and the expectation to strengthen the ties with Japan, and realised that “there still lies an unlimited space for cooperation between our two countries.”

On the international stage, mentioning that “currently it is our urgent task to restore the peace and stability of the international society, as the rule of law is being challenged in many ways,” and emphasized that “Japan is committed to cooperating with Pakistan in order to bring harmony and cooperation to this divided international society.”

In terms of bilateral relations, Ambassador Akamatsu reiterated Japan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan based on its over 70 years of experience in providing Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan. Such assistance is in accordance with Japan’s “assistance philosophy of ‘not only providing fish, but also teaching how to fish,’ based on mutual respect and collaboration,” he said.

Ambassador Akamatsu also expressed his hope for more human resource exchanges and cultural interaction between the two countries. On the occasion of the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai from April till October this year, he encouraged more Pakistani people to visit Japan with referring the saying ‘seeing is believing.’

Ambassador Akamatsu concluded his remarks by wishing that more active exchanges between Japan and Pakistan lead to a friendship that meets the demand of this new age.

The reception was joined by the students of the Islamabad Japanese School, who performed traditional Japanese drums and a folk dance called ‘So-ran bushi’. It also featured the exhibitions of Ikebana and Bonsai arts, contributed by Lahore Sogetsu Study Group and Lahore Bonsai Society, and the displays by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japanese companies.