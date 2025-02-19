Earthquake tremors shake KP, Balochistan

Earthquake tremors were felt across various cities in Pakistan, including Peshawar, Swat, Zhob, and surrounding areas, sparking panic and widespread concern among residents.

The tremors caused people to rush out of their homes and mosques, many reciting religious prayers in fear.

According to the Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, with a recorded magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The tremors were particularly intense in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the cities of Peshawar and Swat. Fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been confirmed.

In addition to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zhob district in Balochistan also experienced the quake, with the tremors recorded at a magnitude of 4.0. The epicenter was located 12 kilometers west of Zhob, and the earthquake struck at a depth of 22 kilometers. While the intensity caused considerable alarm, local officials reported no significant incidents in the area.

This recent earthquake follows a similar event just two days ago, when tremors were felt in various parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Azad Kashmir.