Sindh, Punjab govts serving better under their respective leadership: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while reacting to the statements of the spokespersons of the Sindh and Punjab governments, said that Sindh and Punjab governments are working well for the welfare of the people under the guidance of their respective leadership and there is no competition between the provincial governments, but projects are started according to the needs of the people. He asked the spokesperson of Punjab that if the Chief Minister of Sindh wants the completion of the Jamshoro-Sehwan Road, what is wrong in it? Although the Sindh government had provided Rs.7 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA) for this project in 2017, the NHA has not completed the Jamshoro-Sehwan Road project since April 2017.

He said that thousands of precious lives have been lost due to the non-completion of the Jamshoro-Sehwan Road. If the Sindh government demands the implementation of any project from the federation, it is the constitutional right of the province. He said that federal projects are underway in Punjab, to which the Sindh government has never objected and the Sindh government wants that just as other provinces are given federal projects, Sindh also gets its legitimate right. If a province demands its right, no other province should object to it. He said that we do not want unnecessary disputes to be created between the provinces and the country’s environment to be spoiled by unnecessary statements. In his ongoing statement, he addressed the Punjab government and said that we look upon Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with respect and dignity.

CM Punjab is doing an excellent job and we appreciate her good work. He further said that some projects and schemes are falsely claimed to be introduced in Pakistan for the first time by the ministers and spokespersons of Punjab, although they have been running under the Sindh government for many years, then it becomes necessary for us to present a position.