Azma visits stage actor Lucky Dear’s home, gives Rs2.5m cheque

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear and presented a financial aid cheque of PKR 2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. On this occasion, Azma Bokhari also presented a bouquet sent especially by the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, and Director of Punjab Arts Council, Muhammad Tanveer Majid, were also accompanying them.

Speaking on the occasion, Azma Bokhari stated that Artists are our valuable asset; they bring recognition to Pakistan worldwide. The theatres of Punjab have a unique cultural identity, and our mission is to transform them into true family entertainment venues.

Later that night, the Information Minister conducted surprise visits to Mehfil Theatre and Naz Theatre. She inspected the backstage areas, cleanliness standards, and artists’ dressing rooms. During these visits, she met with stage actors, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the government’s full support. She also reviewed the quality of food at the theatre canteens and cafeterias, instructing the management to maintain high standards. During her visit, she also interacted with renowned actors Agha Majid and Zafri Khan.