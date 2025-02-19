Punjab govt to provide 319 vehicles to CCD

For deputed officers conducting operations, movement, and management matters, the newly established Crime Control Department has sent a large requisition to the Punjab Government for acquiring 319 vehicles (single cabin, double cabin), including 36 patrolling cars. Additional IG, CCD has informed the demanded vehicles to the Central Police Office.

According to police officials, to get CCD operational, 27 double-cabin and 219 single-cabin cars are needed to get the department operational. Officers like SPs and above demanded one car and one single-cabin vehicle each for every DSP, double-cabin vehicle, while each Incharge Investigation & Operation will be provided a single-cabin vehicle.

Moreover, CCD offices in Lahore will provide 6 single-cabin vehicles, and offices in larger districts will also provide 6 single-cabin vehicles. District under Category A, 3 single-cabin, and under Category B, 2 single-cabin vehicles will be provided to officials.

Additionally, as a stop-gap arrangement, weapons (ammunition), office furniture, computers and necessary items will be provided to CCD officials by the Central Police and IG office. All required vehicles’ demand/detail is forwarded to the Central Police Office by CCD Additional Inspector General (AIG) Mr Sohail Zafar Chattha. It is worth mentioning here that the CIA was named an Organized Crime Unit in the past, and now, for the third time, it is renamed as the Crime Control Department. This Crime Control Department will take action against outlaws and criminals in the whole of Punjab.