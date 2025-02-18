Bilawal says US can help restore Pakistan-India trade and dialogue

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed that Pakistan can act as a bridge between China and the United States, emphasizing the importance of reducing divisions rather than fostering them.

In an interview with German media at the Munich Security Conference, Bilawal cautioned that pitting India against China would upset the regional power balance. He highlighted the significance of initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while stressing the need for strong ties with the U.S.

The PPP chairman also noted that the U.S. could play a key role in reviving trade and dialogue between Pakistan and India. He acknowledged the shared challenges of poverty and unemployment between the two countries and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its regional position. While complete peace with India may not be achievable in the short term, Bilawal emphasized that trade and diplomacy remain viable pathways forward.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, echoed these views, suggesting that Pakistan could serve as an economic bridge between China and the U.S. During a podcast with the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, Masood Khan highlighted that peace and stability should be the collective goal of Pakistan, the U.S., and other global powers, adding that India must prioritize peaceful coexistence with its neighbors for regional stability and economic growth.