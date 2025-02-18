Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob and surrounding areas of Balochistan

Tremors from an earthquake were felt in Zhob and surrounding areas in Balochistan.

The Seismological Center reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 22 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 12 kilometers west of Zhob.

The tremors caused panic among residents, who hurried out of their homes and buildings. However, authorities confirmed that there have been no reports of casualties or damage as of now.

Earlier, similar tremors were felt in Qalat and nearby areas, causing fear among locals. The Seismological Center stated that the earthquake in Qalat measured 4.6 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located 40 kilometers southwest of the region.