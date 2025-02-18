Vatican confirms Pope undergoing treatment for complex respiratory infection

Pope Francis is receiving specialised hospital treatment for a “polymicrobial infection” affecting his respiratory tract, the Vatican confirmed Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has faced various lung-related health issues in recent years, is dealing with a complex clinical condition, as indicated by recent test results. The infection, which may involve a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites, has led to adjustments in his treatment plan.

The Vatican assured the public that Pope Francis is currently in stable condition and does not have a fever. He continues to receive therapy, and his daily activities remain relatively normal.

The pope received the Eucharist and spent time reading and working. The Vatican expressed that he was deeply touched by the messages of support from the faithful, particularly those who are also in the hospital, and requested prayers for his recovery.

Outside the Vatican, worshipers expressed concern for the pope’s health, with many sending well-wishes. Rev Tyler Carter from the US and Manuel Rossi from Milan voiced their hope for a speedy recovery, as they expressed their affection for the pontiff.

Earlier, the pope had been in contact with religious leaders in Gaza City, demonstrating his dedication despite his health challenges. Despite his tiredness, he was able to maintain clear communication with them.

Pope Francis was hospitalised last week for diagnostic tests and has since canceled his public engagements, including the general audience and the Angelus prayer, marking only the second time in his papacy that he missed this event.

Doctors have advised him to rest fully as he recovers from the infection.