NA approves three bills to fight human trafficking in response to the growing migrant boat tragedy

The National Assembly approved three important bills on Tuesday aimed at combating human trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable Pakistani migrants.

The bills—Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill 2025, Emigration (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2025—were presented by Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

The move comes in response to rising fatalities among illegal migrants, as reported in recent months. Tarar highlighted that the government had collaborated with various stakeholders over the past two months to refine these legislative changes, which propose amendments to the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018, Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, and the Emigration Ordinance 1979.

Key amendments include tougher penalties for offenders, with a shift in trial jurisdiction from magistrate courts to sessions courts to speed up the judicial process for trafficking cases.

Tarar also revealed that the government had launched a crackdown on human trafficking rings, leading to the arrest of several criminals. Under the new amendments, sentences for traffickers will increase from 3-5 years to 7 years, with fines rising from Rs. 0.5 million to Rs. 3 million and Rs. 5 million. Repeat offenders will face 10-14 years of imprisonment, with fines increased from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 10 million, along with the confiscation of property.

The minister expressed disappointment over the opposition’s stance, which included objections, protests, and a walkout during the legislation’s passage. “These bills are for a noble cause with no political interference, as disturbing findings have emerged from investigations,” he stated.

He further revealed that traffickers were luring victims with deceptive promises, such as offering free accommodation for a second family member in case of death during travel.

“This is a grave issue,” Tarar said, adding that the Prime Minister holds two meetings a week to address it, and special committees have been formed, with dozens of criminals already arrested.

Additionally, the National Assembly passed the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill 2024. Despite opposition concerns about a lack of quorum, the House was found to be in order after a count.

The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2025 was referred to the concerned standing committee. The law minister clarified that civil servants in BPS-17 to BPS-22 will be required to declare their assets under this legislation.