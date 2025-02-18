IT Minister Shaza Fatima says efforts are underway to improve internet speed

Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has assured that efforts are in progress to enhance internet speed in Pakistan.

Speaking at a 5G seminar in Islamabad, she acknowledged the existing connectivity challenges and the strain on networks that sometimes lead to disruptions.

Discussing ongoing initiatives, the minister highlighted that Pakistan has recently received one of the world’s largest submarine cables, which will soon be operational. She also noted that additional submarine cables could be introduced if needed to further strengthen connectivity.

To improve internet speed and digital infrastructure, Shaza Fatima announced that Pakistan will conduct a spectrum auction in early April. Emphasizing the importance of 5G technology, she pointed out that global GDP is projected to grow by $1.3 trillion due to 5G advancements by 2030.

Currently, Pakistan operates on a 274 MHz spectrum. The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and ensuring the country keeps pace with technological advancements.

The upcoming spectrum auction and the operationalization of submarine cables are expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s digital landscape, improving user experience and supporting future economic growth.