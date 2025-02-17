CM directs BoP to issue maximum loans under ‘Asaan Karobar Scheme’

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made important announcements at the ceremony for distributing Asaan Karobar Finance cheques and Asaan Karobar cards. The Chief Minister directed the Bank of Punjab to issue maximum loans for Asaan Karobar. She directed to ensure ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for the Asaan Karobar scheme and announced land allocation in the industrial zone for loan recipients.

Addressing the ceremony, she said, “Further NOCs and licenses will continue to be issued, take loans and start businesses. We are starting a free plot scheme in the holy month of Ramadan. 3.3 million families will receive 10,000 rupees at their doorsteps in Ramadan. The laptop scheme will be launched after Ramadan. If the country still doesn’t progress now, the youth will lose all hope.”

She said,”Pakistan’s economy has taken off, interest-free loans are necessary for the stability of the private sector. The economy remained sick for seven years, now the situation is improving. The country’s economy and the standard of living of the people are improving. Whenever Nawaz Sharif made a promise, he fulfilled it, economic development is the hallmark of PML-N government. I profoundly thank to Allah Almighty that today another day has come when Nawaz Sharif’s daughter has fulfilled another promise.”

She said, “People from other provinces and the media express their surprise as how come so many projects are being launched in Punjab. The Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card Schemes were being launched in a short span of time, loans are being received in a period of one month. Not a single rupee of interest will be charged on the loans of Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card Schemes. Loans ranging from Rs 10 lacs up to 3 million are being provided through the Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card schemes.”

She added, “No difficult conditions and lengthy information were taken for the Asaan Karobar Card to get a loan. Upon talking to the loan recipients, it was found that the loan was received on 100 percent merit basis.”

She said, ” I commend Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Secretary Industries, Small Industries Finance Corporation, Punjab Bank and their team. Bank of Punjab Chairman Zafar has been directed to launch Asaan Karobar scheme as soon as possible. Providing loans to private institutions across the globe generates employment opportunities.”

Separately, President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Assembly Members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar divisions and districts. Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategy were discussed. The Assembly members hailed the revolutionary ‘Green Pakistan Project’ initiated by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Cholistan.

President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while talking to the assembly members said, “It is unfortunate that a developing country was derailed and destroyed by polluting politics. Rudeness, bad manners, malice, and revenge were introduced into politics.”

Quaid PML-N added, “The economy and values were destroyed, and democracy was stabbed in the back. Pakistan has come back from the brink of default. Economic stability is reviving due to Shahbaz Sharif’s hard work.