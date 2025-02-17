Joint session of parliament postponed indefinitely

The joint session of the Parliament, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed indefinitely. A notification regarding the postponement has been issued. In a whirlwind joint session of parliament, the government pushed through legislation at an unprecedented pace, passing four bills in just nine minutes amid opposition uproar. The session, which lasted a mere 18 minutes, saw eight bills presented, with four approved and the rest postponed until the next session on February 12. The opposition, led by PTI members, resorted to loud protests, tearing copies of the agenda and throwing them in the House at the outset of the session. However, their focus remained on noise and slogans instead of substantive opposition to the bills. The government, seizing the opportunity, swiftly moved to pass key legislation, including the Trade Regulations Amendment Bill 2021 and the National Institute of Technology Establishment Bill. All the bills were presented in the joint session due to being returned from the Presidency.