First phase of Pakistan’s largest biomethane plant inaugurated

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar today inaugurated the first phase of Pakistan’s largest biomethane gas project in Gadap District Karachi.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of the inauguration of the plant, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar appreciated the initiative to set up a plant to produce biomethane gas from cow and buffalo dung and said that this plant of M/s Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited is a significant step towards clean and environment-friendly energy.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that with this environment-friendly biomethane gas project, businessmen associated with the dairy industry will be aware of the usefulness of obtaining useful gas from cow-buffallow dung.

He said that along with this, this initiative will provide economic stability to the dairy sector and also create new employment opportunities.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have clear instructions to encourage investment in projects with modern technology for the stability of the economy and increase in employment opportunities.

He said that the Sindh government is providing all possible support to those investing in such projects.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government is providing all possible support to dairy farmers setting up such biomethane gas projects, along with providing KIBOR subsidy on bank loans from the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF).

On this occasion, Waqas Mohsin, Chief Executive Officer of Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited, said that this plant will be able to produce 23,000 cubic meters of biomethane gas and can also generate 4 to 5 megawatts of electricity daily.

It was told that along with gas from cow dung, bricks can be made from heat and ash left during gas production.

It was told that 380 tons of bio waste will be used in this plant daily. It was also informed that the water used in the plant will be recycled and made reusable.

Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Chief Executive Officer Khizar Pervez and other officers of the Investment Department were also present at the ceremony.