Feroze Khan makes his wife ‘proud’ despite big loss to Rahim Pardesi

Despite losing his debut boxing match 4-1 against social media star Rahim Pardesi, showbiz A-lister Feroze Khan has made his wife Dr Zainab proud with his fight in the ring.

After his on-screen portrayal of a boxer, Feroze Khan entered a real ring with digital creator Rahim Pardesi on Saturday. Although the actor tried his best to give intense competition to his opponent, he lost focus at one point when the social media star packed some strong punches on his face and nose.

Pardesi capitalised on that opportunity, leaving Khan with a bloody nose and a 4-1 defeat in the much-publicised match.

However, irrespective of the results, Dr Zainab Feroze Khan is a proud wife of her husband, who continued a great fight with his opponent despite being injured. In a note shared by the celebrity wife on Instagram, she wrote, “So proud of my love! Fk. First time stepping into the ring, facing a tough opponent, and even after bleeding in the 2nd round, you kept fighting till the 5th! That’s the heart of a true warrior.”

“Winning isn’t just about the score, result doesn’t matter – what matters is the courage, dedication and heart you showed. You’re a champion in my eyes, always,” she added. Sharing the note on her handle, Zainab captioned, “You bled, you fought, you never gave up! That’s a true fighter!”