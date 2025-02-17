Sindh Assembly passes universities amendment bill amid protest

The Sindh Assembly on Monday approved the Universities Amendment Bill 2025, despite strong objections from opposition lawmakers. The bill, which had been previously returned by the governor, was reintroduced and passed after a heated debate.

Members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly opposed the bill, chanting slogans and creating disruptions in the assembly. Despite the opposition’s objections, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar presented the bill, which was subsequently passed by the assembly.

Opposition members, including MQM-P and PTI lawmakers, rushed to the speaker’s dais in protest, voicing their opposition to the bill. The opposition also staged a walkout in response to the passage of the bill. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon criticised the opposition’s actions, accusing them of protesting without understanding the contents of the bill. He also remarked that MQM and PTI had formed an alliance in the assembly.

The Sindh Assembly also discussed the Sindh Civil Courts Amendment Bill (Revised), which had been previously passed but returned by the governor with objections. The assembly approved both bills, with opposition protests continuing throughout the session.

The controversial bill allows senior bureaucrats in grade-21 or above, with at least four years of experience and a relevant Master’s degree, to be appointed as vice chancellors (VCs) of public-sector universities in Sindh. However, a PhD is still required for the VC position at engineering universities.

The bill also includes provisions regarding the resignation or retirement of bureaucrats seeking the VC position and sets an age limit for applicants.

This decision has sparked widespread criticism from academics and teacher associations, who argue that a doctoral degree should remain the minimum qualification for the VC position, particularly for general universities. They have expressed concerns that appointing bureaucrats with administrative backgrounds could undermine the academic integrity of universities.

Governor Kamran Tessori had previously raised concerns about the bill, stating that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines require VCs to be academicians, not bureaucrats. Despite these objections, the Sindh provincial cabinet rejected the governor’s concerns and referred the bill back to the assembly for approval.

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the bills on which the Sindh Governor had raised objections will be re-passed in Monday’s session. Once the assembly passes these bills, they will be sent to the Governor again but will be considered approved.