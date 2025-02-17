Memon warns Punjab minister over fiery remarks on Sehwan accidents

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon Monday warned Punjab information minister against making fiery statments over fatal accidnets in Sehwan

Speaking to the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner, he stated that the Punjab Information Minister attempted to politicize the accident in Sehwan, and her statement suggested a lack of awareness of the facts. He added that both the Punjab Chief Minister and the Information Minister make statements without proper research. The Punjab Chief Minister claimed that they launched the EV bus service and established the first autism center, but it is well known that the Sindh government was the first to introduce the EV bus service and also built modern autism centers.

He stated that Sehwan Road and Sukkur-Hyderabad Road fall under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority. Human lives are lost daily on Sehwan Road, and despite the Sindh government providing seven billion rupees, the road has yet to be constructed. He blamed the PML-N federal government’s incompetence for accidents on national highways, emphasizing that PML-N has held power in the federation the most, yet the incomplete roads reflect its failure.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that when the Punjab Information Minister makes fiery statements, she should understand that if we respond, we will not lie-we will only speak the truth. He added that the PPP holds a genuine mandate in Sindh, and the people have recognized and appreciated its work. He further remarked that everyone is aware of their mandate and the level of their service.

He stated that PTI’s Barrister Saif also made a statement regarding President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He described PTI as a party of opportunists, where individuals from various parties kept joining. He claimed that if the PTI leader is in jail, it is due to the actions of their own second-tier leaders. He further accused PTI of misleading the people of Pakistan and alleged that Imran Khan attempted to damage the country’s reputation internationally.

He said that PTI’s politics revolves around chaos and harming the country’s progress. According to him, not just Imran Khan but the entire PTI was involved in these actions. He also accused PTI members of writing to the IMF to block loans for Pakistan and of consistently criticizing the country and its institutions on social media. He claimed that PTI made every possible attempt to harm Pakistan both locally and internationally. He advised PTI spokespersons to reflect on their own party’s politics before criticizing others, stating that no greater test could be placed upon them than this.

He stated that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police stations are locked after 5 PM, and the police are unable to operate freely. He pointed out that the APS tragedy occurred during PTI’s 15-year rule, and the Bannu jail was demolished under their watch. He accused the PTI government in KP and the party as a whole of being more focused on attempting to invade the federal capital rather than addressing governance issues. He added that if the people of KP are coming to other provinces for employment, it is a clear indication of the KP government’s failure to provide relief and opportunities for its own people.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP has never engaged in blackmail politics. He clarified that the party did not support the PML-N out of enthusiasm but did so unconditionally to ensure the formation of assemblies and uphold democracy. Even now, he asserted, the PPP is not blackmailing anyone but is simply demanding the legitimate rights of its province.

He emphasized that Karachi is the gateway to Pakistan and that disrupting its operations affects the entire country. He questioned why funds could be allocated for other projects but not for the crucial Hyderabad-Sukkur Road. He pointed out that despite the Sindh government providing funds for Sehwan Road, the federal government’s incompetence has prevented its construction.

He stressed that these are legitimate concerns, not political point-scoring, as the goal is to provide relief not just to Sindh but to all of Pakistan. He also highlighted the closure of Sindh’s airports, including Mohenjo Daro and Shaheed Benazirabad, while Hyderabad airport had already been shut down. He reiterated that PPP is merely demanding its rights, and where the federal government needs assistance, the party is willing to support it wholeheartedly. Lastly, he criticized federal government spokespersons for making baseless statements, advising them to study the facts before speaking.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that any movements or actions by PTI should not be directed against the federation or institutions but against the terrorists who are killing innocent civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the Chief Minister of KP to focus his efforts on combating terrorism rather than engaging in political confrontations.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that heavy traffic is a major issue in Karachi, as it is a port city that receives heavy transport from across Pakistan. He lamented that Rs. 180 billion from two years of cess was transferred to the Supreme Court. Despite writing a letter regarding the matter, the tax money remains with the court. He appealed to the Chief Justice to allocate these funds for Sindh’s infrastructure development.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that charged parking has been abolished starting today. He stated that any operation of charged parking would be considered illegal. He also assured that the Sindh government would provide complete security for the Champions Trophy.