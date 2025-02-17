Dr Akash Ansari’s foster son confesses to killing him

In a major development in the case of Dr Akash Ansari, a renowned Sindhi poet who was reportedly burned to death in his house, his foster son, Latif Akash, has confessed to “murder”.

The investigating officer, while revealing the details on Monday, said that the prime suspect killed Dr Akash before setting his room on fire. Authorities have gathered all relevant evidence and are now awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports, he added.

The official also revealed that Latif had undergone DNA testing, while the police are awaiting a post-mortem report and forensics results.

The probe official further stated that Latif was a drug addict and frequently demanded money from his foster father.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Lanjar, in a press conference regarding the case, revealed that Akash had been killed by his foster son using a sharp-edged weapon.

He said that despite facing obstacles, a post-mortem examination of Ansari’s body was conducted. The SSP further added that during the investigation, authorities reached the conclusion that this was not an accident but a deliberate act of murder.

The renowned Sindhi poet, 69, died when a fire erupted in his house located in Citizen Colony, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Citing probe results, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Lanjar on Sunday said initial probe suggested that the poet was killed before being burnt.

He said that while they had been waiting for the autopsy report, the doctors had confirmed that Akash’s death was not accidental.

The police had included the poet’s foster son and driver in the investigation on the basis of suspicion that his death may not have been accidental, and taken both the suspects into custody.

Earlier, Akash’s cousin Jan Mohammad Ansari revealed that the deceased poet had previously filed a first information report (FIR) against his foster son, Latif, accusing him of attempted murder. He further alleged that the son had made threats to Akash’s life.