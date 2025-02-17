Former minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi arrested in Naushahro Feroze

Former federal minister for water and power and GDA leader Glulam Murtaza Jatoi was arrested from district and sessions court premises in Naushahro Feroze on Monday as he came out of the court. Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi secured bail from the court after being nominated in a firing case registered against him in Naushero Feroze. Police sources said that Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi was taken into custody in another case. It is necessary to mention here that Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi is a leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).