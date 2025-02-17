400 human traffickers ‘involved’ in Greek boat tragedy arrested: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday informed the National Assembly that a total of 416 human smugglers had been arrested, including 17 proclaimed offenders involved in the Greece boat incident of 2023 and six of the most wanted human smugglers listed in the Red Book.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, the minister explained that the crackdown resulted in the seizure of properties worth Rs. 661.63 million, recoveries amounting to Rs.10.455 million, and the freezing of bank accounts totaling Rs. 73.51 million.

Furthermore, he said that 34 FIA officials involved in the human trafficking have been dismissed and their appeals were rejected, adding, the investigations in that regard are completed in few days to fix these facilitators.

He said that Human Trafficking Cell has been activated to control the human smuggling. He said that several gangs were involved in this crime and they are being tracked by the relevant institutions. The special prosecutors were hired from the market so that these smugglers could not get bail from courts.

To a question, he replied that under new legislations non bailable offense has also been made under which life imprisonment will be given to these criminals.

He highlighted that the Gujranwala Division is currently experiencing the highest rate of human trafficking incidents in the country, noting that several accidents have occurred as a result of such activities.

The Minister further informed the lawmakers that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held multiple meetings to address this serious issue, and legislative measures are underway to combat human trafficking more effectively.

Expressing the government’s firm stance, he assured that no leniency would be shown in tackling human trafficking. He also stressed the need for raising public awareness from the government, opposition and at public level on the issue.

In addition, he stated that 35 Mutual Legal Assistance requests had been initiated to obtain vital evidence from relevant foreign jurisdictions against wanted human smugglers/absconders. Moreover, 26 Red Notices have been issued by the NCB INTERPOL at FIA Headquarters in Islamabad to bring the absconding human smugglers back to Pakistan for legal action.

The minister also mentioned that the FIA had proposed amendments to strengthen the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018, the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, and the Emigration Ordinance 1979, with a particular focus on increasing penalties for trafficking-related offenses.