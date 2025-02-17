Pak, Bahrain to explore investment, trade avenues

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that Pakistan and Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment, trade, IT and Tourism sectors.

On the special invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly, the high-level Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by the President of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam, called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the deep-rooted, longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Bahrain, based on shared religious, cultural, and historical values.

He said, “These commonalities have fostered mutual respect and understanding, paving the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors. Both nations have consistently worked together to promote regional stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange, making our partnership stronger with time.”

The Speaker said that Pakistanis enjoys great respect in Bahrain, with several roads named in their honor, reflecting Bahrain’s appreciation of their contributions.

He expressed gratitude for the strong ties between the two nations, stating that Pakistanis consider Bahrain as their second home.

He also extended an invitation to President Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam to visit Pakistan again next year.

While appreciating the services Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain, the Speaker acknowledged the special privileges, including dual nationality, granted to them and expressed hope for continued support in resolving any outstanding issues.

While deliberating on opportunities for deeper cooperation, Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need for proactive measures to enhance collaboration in investment, trade, business, tourism and IT sectors.

He underlined the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation, stating that parliaments play a crucial role in bringing nations closer together.

He said that Saudi Arabia’ and Behrain”s Parliament has made significant advancements in IT and technology, urging Pakistan to adopt similar innovations.

He said that bilateral agreements should lead to tangible outcomes, particularly in economic and trade sectors.

The Speaker also highlighted Pakistan’s rich diversity, mentioning: Punjab’s strong agricultural sector, Sindh’s vast desert landscapes, Balochistan’s abundant natural resources, The breathtaking Himalayan peaks, The strategic importance of Gwadar’s deep-sea port.

He further mentioned that this was the first time that provincial speakers from Pakistan had been invited for inter-parliamentary discussions, reflecting a new era of strengthened collaboration among legislative bodies.

He provided an overview of key parliamentary initiatives in Pakistan, including: Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) – Focused on empowering women in legislation, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Forum – Overseeing progress on the UN’s SDGs, Young Parliamentary Forum – Engaging youth in legislative processes.

He also briefed that Pakistan has reserved 60 seats for women in Parliament, emphasizing the country’s commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment.

President of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He remarked that he never felt like he was outside Bahrain, emphasizing the strong bond between the two nations that has flourished over the last five decades.

He encouraged the younger generation to continue this legacy of friendship and cooperation.

He assured full support in digitizing Pakistan’s parliamentary system, suggesting that trade between Pakistan and Bahrain, currently valued at $800 million, should be doubled.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing IT infrastructure to keep pace with global advancements.

Deputy Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives,. Ahmed Abdulwahed Qarata, reaffirmed the close ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He recognized Pakistan’s central role in the Muslim world, particularly in the Arab region, and highlighted key areas for future collaboration, including tourism, energy, and trade.

A Bahraini Member of Parliament also praised Pakistan’s progress in women’s empowerment, noting that Pakistani women have access to extensive educational and professional opportunities.

She attributed these advancements to strong leadership and progressive policies.