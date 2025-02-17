NA passes ‘prevention of trafficking in persons’ bill

The National Assembly on Monday passed five bills with majority votes, including the “Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” aimed at amending the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018. Other bills passed included ,The “Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” which further amends the Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962, The “Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” which seeks to amend the Pakistan Coast Guards Act, 1973. The “Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” which amends the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 and The “Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” which amends the Emigration Ordinance, 1979.