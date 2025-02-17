CCD Unit to replace Organized Crime Control Dept

The modus operandi of the newly established Crime Control Department (CCD) is revealed. As per the details, the CCD Unit will replace the Organized Crime Control Department.

According to the details available, the CCD unit will take action against 17 severe crime cases, investigate and complete the process of the challan, and this unit will detain criminals in CTD jails.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sohail Zafar Chattha will lead the newly formed CCD unit. Under AIG, a total of 4250 officials are deputed, including three DIGs and 10 SSPs. In total, 13 SPs, 47 DSPs, 212 Incharge Operations & Investigation, 448 ASIs, 425 Head Constables, and 212 Constables will be available to handle serious crime.

According to details, in the Lahore CCD office, 900 officers will perform duty; in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala, one thousand officers and low-ranked officials will be part of the CCD Unit. Moreover, district-wise, two categories are announced, i.e., A and B. In Category A, 1500 officials and in Category B, 850 officials of the Punjab Police will perform duty on behalf of CCD. Until the approval of new seats (appointments), the CCD Unit will handle criminal cases with the same officials. Office accessories, i.e., computers, furniture, and ammunition, will be provided by the Central Police Office.

Additionally, the CCD Unit will establish six different cells that include the Head-Money Cell, Criminal Record Office, Absconders’ Cell, and Arrest Cell. Officials working under the CCD Unit will be awarded a special allowance. The secret fund is also allocated for informers and intelligence-based information providers.

Until the construction of the new CCD Unit building, available offices will be utilized, and in Lahore, three offices of the Organized Crime building will be used for the CCD Unit. Two offices of each Organized Crime Office in other districts will be handed over to the CCD Unit. Moreover, the Sub-Jail of CTD Chung will also be handed over to the CCD Unit, and after consulting IG Punjab, Mr. Sohail Zafar, AIG, sent a summary to the Punjab Government for further action.