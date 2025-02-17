Azma slams PPP govt in Sindh ‘for playing provincial card’

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that it’s PPP’s old habit of playing the provincial card. It offended them when faced with the truth. “A party that has failed to clean Karachi’s garbage for 16 years should refrain from lecturing us,”. She further said that most major projects in Sindh are being executed with federal assistance, while the province itself has struggled for years with issues like dysfunctional schools and inadequate public transportation. Responding to Sharjeel Memon’s press conference, Azma Bokhari said, “When we held up a mirror, they took offense. Playing the provincial card has always been their tactic.” She added, “Whenever we occasionally respond, they get upset. They claim they don’t play politics, yet they constantly bring up family references in every matter-is that not politics?” Azma Bokhari further challenged the PPP to compare its 16-year performance in Sindh with Maryam Nawaz’s one year in Punjab, asserting that if they ever wish to witness cleanliness and well-maintained roads, they should visit Lahore.