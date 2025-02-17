Afghan Taliban and TTP

Whether the Taliban be 1.0 or 2.0; good or bad, they consistently manage to bite the very hand that feeds them. Contrary to every golden promise made about reforming themselves in the art of governance and diplomacy, they are unwilling (or perhaps, even unable) to extricate themselves from the TTP quagmire. Echoing every single concern raised by Pakistan in the last four years, a recent report submitted to the UN Security Council painted a troubling picture of escalating violence within Pakistan, with substantiated links to support from Kabul. Covering the period from July to December 2024, the monitoring team unequivocally documented how the TTP carried out over 600 attacks in Pakistan, underpinned by a monthly financial backing of approximately $43,000 from their counterparts in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly appealed to the Afghan Taliban to dismantle TTP sanctuaries within Afghanistan, yet the response has been tepid at best. Rather than taking decisive action, the Afghan authorities have chosen a stance of reluctance amid a sea of half-baked accusations; leaving the door wide open for militants to operate with impunity. In a time when international collaboration is vital to combat terrorism, this inaction sends the wrong message. It is particularly disheartening as Pakistan continues to host millions of Afghan refugees, a legacy of the conflicts of the 1980s, despite facing its own limitations and dwindling international support.

Is it fair to place the blame solely on Pakistani authorities when their right to secure borders meets unprovoked violence and attempts at infiltration? The Afghan government’s tacit support for groups like the TTP not only exacerbates insecurity within Pakistan but also undermines any hopes for Afghanistan’s reconstruction. For meaningful change to take root, it must come from within Afghanistan. While the Taliban may have found a reluctant acceptance in their dealings with the outside world, it is crucial to recognize that foreign nations are primarily driven by self-interest-a reality that can swiftly shift. If Afghan authorities truly wish to be taken seriously on the global stage, they would have to realise the importance of overcoming their tarnished image and fostering a cooperative relationship with regional players based on mutual respect and shared goals. *