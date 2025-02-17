Balochistan govt launches Youth Pilot Development Program

The Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has launched the Youth Pilot Development Program (YPDP-1) to train the youth in aviation sector in order to create a brighter future for the youth.

Addressing a press conference Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind said that the provincial government has taken a historic step in the aviation sector.

The initiative aimed that to provide modern flight training to the youth of Balochistan, enable them to excel in the national and international aviation industry.

Speaking at a press conference, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind announced that this program would be a first of its kind by any provincial government in the country and will serve as a milestone in promoting aviation in the region.

He explained that as part of the program, young pilots will receive an additional 200 flight hours of training, greatly enhancing their practical skills.

The spokesperson further added that the pilots will received top-notch training and also will be remuneration aimed that they can improve their professional capabilities without the burden of financial stress.

Rind emphasized that the YPDP-1 will play a key role in fostering the growth of aviation in Balochistan, helping the province’s youth compete on a global scale and access employment opportunities both nationally and internationally.

Shahid Rind also highlighted the government’s commitment to creating more opportunities in the aviation sector, opening new horizons for young people.

He mentioned that under the specific guidance of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the program is being immediately implemented.

In attendance at the press conference was Captain Ali Azad, the Director General of the Aviation Wing of Balochistan, who shed light on the significance and technical details of the program. Also present were trainee pilots who described the initiative as an invaluable opportunity for the youth of Balochistan.

Rind further said that the program aims to empower the youth of the region and establish Balochistan as a key hub in the aviation industry.

Shahid Rind revealed that the program would not incur additional costs for the government, as available resources will be efficiently utilized.

He said that there will also be encouragement for women to join the program, and children of martyrs will be given opportunities to impart modern skills. In the first phase, one talented female candidate from Gilgit-Baltistan has been included.

The spokesperson said that Balochistan government is committed to equip the youth with modern skills, provide them with the opportunity to play an active role in the development of the country.