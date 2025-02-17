Trump-Russia talks leave Ukraine, Europe on edge

President Donald Trump´s approach to ending Russia´s war against Ukraine has left European allies and Ukrainian officials worried they are being largely sidelined by the new U.S. administration as Washington and Moscow plan direct negotiations.

With the three-year war grinding on, Trump is sending Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian counterparts, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming diplomatic efforts and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is unclear to what extent Ukrainian or European officials will be represented in discussions expected to take place in Riyadh in the coming days. The official said the United States sees negotiations as early-stage and fluid, and who ultimately ends up at the table could change.

In an exchange with reporters Sunday, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “will be involved” in the negotiations. Trump offered no further explanation.

The outreach comes after comments by top Trump advisers this past week, including Vice President JD Vance, raised new concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals that the Republican administration is intent on quick resolution to the conflict with minimum input from Europe. “Decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending,” Zelenskyy said in an address Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. “From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that.”

White House officials on Sunday pushed back against the notion that Europe has been left out of the conversation. Trump spoke by phone in recent days with French President Emmanuel Macron and is expected to consult with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week.

During his visit to Munich and Paris, Vance held talks with Macron, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as well as Zelenskyy. “Now they may not like some of this sequencing that is going on in these negotiations but I have to push back on this … notion that they aren´t being consulted,” Waltz told “Fox News Sunday.”