Muzz launches bold campaign #NiyyatSaafHai

Muzz, the world’s largest Muslim online marriage proposal platform on Monday launched a bold campaign, #NiyyatSaafHai, addressing a common yet ignored issue in Pakistani society.

The toll faced by girls who invest years in relationships, only to be left heartbroken with excuses like, “Ghar walay nahi maanay” (My family didn’t agree).

With its ironic humour, the ad presents girls in various scenarios expressing their frustration after being strung along for years by men who gave them promises of forever. The TVC stars Rabiya Kulsum, Zoha Tauqeer, Laiba Butt, and Hina Ashfaque, who deliver dramatic yet hilarious performances, making the message highly relatable but also impactful.

Although it presents a very funny concept, the campaign does a brilliant job of shedding light on the importance of clarity and commitment in relationships, serving as an eye-opener for individuals waiting for a proposal that may never come.

The campaign also highlights one of Muzz’s standout features: Marriage Intentions. This feature allows users to indicate when they plan to involve their families and get married, ensuring transparency and alignment with cultural norms. By checking a potential match’s profile, users can see how serious they are about marriage and avoid wasting time with those who lack commitment.

Muzz emphasizes that strong marriage intentions are crucial. If someone isn’t clear about their plans, they are more likely to make excuses and keep the other person waiting.

Muzz has become known for impactful marketing in Pakistan, addressing issues that are strongly ingrained in Pakitsani society but could use revisiting. Their first TVC, which became the most viral ad in Pakistan in 2024, focused on women’s rights in the marriage process and sparked a long awaited conversation about our traditional rishta process and how it objectifies and attacks women.

This new ad campaign #NiyyatSaafHai by Muzz not only resonates with the modern Pakistani single man and woman but also sets a new benchmark for creative and impactful advertising in the region, something that has been long awaited by audiences.

With features like Marriage Intentions and a commitment to addressing societal issues, Muzz is making the process of finding a life partner easier and more transparent for singles. With #NiyyatSaafHai, Muzz once again proves it’s more than an app-it’s a movement committed to empowering individuals and creating meaningful connections.