Zulfiqar Paracha Unveils The Urban Oasis: A Masterpiece of Luxury, Nature and Timeless Design in Karachi

[Karachi, 14th February 2025] Renowned luxury home developerZulfiqar Paracha has proudly launched his latest architectural project, The Urban Oasis, an opulent residence that seamlessly blends artistry with nature.

This luxury home, located in the prestigious Phase 8 area of DHA inKarachi, stands as a testament to Zulfiqar Paracha’s unwavering commitment to creating homes that are not merely structures, but personal retreats designed for individuals who seek exclusivity, wellness and elevated comfort.

With an architectural ethos inspired by Mediterranean and Spanish influences, this residence exemplifies Paracha’s signature approach—balancing luxury with practicality while embracing natural light, open spaces and artistic detailing.

Team Zulfiqar Paracha will host public viewings of the property on February 16 and 17, 2025, followed by private viewings for the remainder of February 2025, which can be booked by appointments.

“Ours is a family brand and our ethos is, we don’t make houses, we make homes. We believe that the familial bonds of warmth, comfortand the joy of living in one’s own house, should supersede living on the best resorts.” said Zulfiqar Paracha, the visionary behind the project. “With The Urban Oasis, we wanted to create exactly that – ahome that transcends the ordinary—where every element is an experience in itself.”

From terraces overlooking a Van Gogh-inspired pool to skylights that flood the interiors with natural light, The Urban Oasis exudes a sense of openness and harmony with nature. The house features a unique three-sided front elevation while maintaining practical, rectangular interior spaces. Thoughtful design elements, such as hand-cut glass mosaics and hand-painted tiles, add layers of artistic detail, further enhanced by Japanese-inspired murals.

With six spacious bedrooms, a multi-functional hall, multiple lounges, a gym room, and an additional basement bedroom that doubles as a billiard room, the house is designed to cater to both luxurious living and practical needs. Sustainability has been a key consideration, with provisions for solar panels, extensive indoor and outdoor plantations curated by Durriya Kazi, to thrive with changing seasons, and energy-efficient design elements that reduce reliance on artificial lighting.

The residence also includes curated furniture by Zahra Ebrahim, with exclusive artwork from Chawkandi Art Gallery curated by Haider Husain and Maria Salim, carpets by Abbas Carpets, and gym equipment by Fitness Factory, further elevating both its sophisticated ambiance and functional use.

With Zulfiqar Paracha and Sara Adnan Paracha as Partners and Project Heads, the core team behind The Urban Oasis furtherincludes architect Sharjeel Hamid, and structure engineer Rehan Ahmed Khan.

Located on a 1,000-square-yard plot in the upscale neighborhood of Phase 8, DHA Karachi, The Urban Oasis offers easy access to key landmarks, including the beautiful Zakaria Masjid, the bustling Creek Wall, cinemas, schools, colleges, malls, restaurants, coffee shops, and hospitals. This prime location ensures that residents enjoy both tranquility and convenience.

Indeed, Zulfiqar Paracha is a name synonymous with craftsmanship and timeless design. With over four decades of experience, Paracha has redefined the art of building, bringing a unique blend of architectural ingenuity and cultural homage to every project.

Following the success of Palm Paradise in 2024, The Urban Oasisis set to redefine luxury living in Karachi, establishing a new benchmark for architectural excellence and residential artistry.

For more information, visit zulfiqarparacha.com.pk or follow @zulfiqar_paracha on Instagram.