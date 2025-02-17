PIA to Operate Special Charter Flights for International Teams in Cricket Champions Trophy

PIA will provide travel facilities to the international teams participating in the Cricket Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan.

In collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board, PIA has made special arrangements for the teams’ domestic travel.

PIA will operate special charter flights for the domestic movement of cricket teams during the Champions Trophy.

During the flights, special measures will be taken to introduce the guest teams to Pakistani culture, said a PIA spokesperson.

Nine special charter flights will operate between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.