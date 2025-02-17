ECP releases schedule for Senate by-election on Balochistan seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the Senate general seat election in Balochistan, following the resignation of BNP-Mengal Senator Muhammad Qasim.

According to the official notification, polling will take place on March 8 at the Balochistan Assembly.

As outlined in the election schedule, candidates may submit their nomination papers on February 18 and 19, with scrutiny of documents set to be completed by February 22. Appeals will be addressed by the Election Tribunal by February 27, and the final list of candidates will be published on February 28. Candidates will have until March 1 to withdraw their nominations.

Senator Muhammad Qasim resigned after casting his vote in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which was against his party’s stance, resulting in the vacancy of the Senate seat.