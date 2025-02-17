US announces awards to 16 Pakistanis for excellent care of Onijah Andrew in Karachi

Sixteen Pakistani government officials will receive certificates and prizes from the US Consul General in Karachi tomorrow in recognition of their exceptional care for American citizen Onijah Andrew during her visit to the city last month.

The award recipients include officers and staff from the FIA, police, and airport medical team, who provided outstanding support and kindness to the 33-year-old woman, who had traveled to Pakistan to marry a man she met on social media.

The special award ceremony will take place on the afternoon of February 18 at the US Consulate in Karachi.

According to sources, the US Consulate has announced certificates of appreciation and prizes for Director FIA Karachi Noman Siddiqui, Deputy Director Immigration Bahawal Dosto, Assistant Director Immigration Abdul Jabbar, Immigration Officers Ghulam Sarwar and Omar Daraz, Police Officers Shabana Jilani and Nosheen Akhtar, SHO Airport Kaleem Musa, Protocol Officers Syed Danish, Furqan Rahim, and Sagheer Ahmed, Director Airport Security Force Ehsanullah, Executive Director of Airport Medical Staff Shahid Rasool, Joint Director Muhammad Suleman, Deputy Director Yahya Tanio, and Dr. Chani Lal.