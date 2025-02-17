World Bank Executive Directors’ delegation to arrive in Pakistan today after 20 years

A high-level delegation of nine World Bank Group Executive Directors is set to arrive in Pakistan today, marking the first such visit in nearly two decades. Their agenda includes discussions on economic development projects, investment opportunities, and strategies for implementing the recently approved $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the next decade.

According to a report by Daily Jang, the delegation represents 88 member countries on the World Bank’s Board of Directors. They will engage in key discussions with senior government officials and visit multiple provinces to assess development initiatives and devise strategic plans.

During their visit, the Executive Directors will meet with the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Finance, Economic Affairs, Planning, and Energy. The focus of these discussions will be on Pakistan’s economic growth, investment climate, and the effective execution of the $40 billion CPF.

The delegation will travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab while also engaging with representatives from Balochistan. These visits aim to provide insights into regional development challenges and opportunities, aligning with the World Bank’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth across Pakistan. Additionally, the delegation will hold meetings with business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives.

The World Bank Group—comprising the International Development Association (IDA), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)—plays a pivotal role in shaping global economic policies.

This visit holds particular significance for Pakistan as the recently approved CPF is being observed as a model by other nations following the World Bank’s adoption of a new Country Engagement Framework. The strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing economic resilience, boosting private sector development, and improving infrastructure nationwide.

According to a source, Pakistan’s CPF has drawn considerable attention at the World Bank headquarters, with other countries viewing it as a benchmark for structuring their economic cooperation with the institution.

The visiting Executive Directors will also work on developing long-term business plans and ensuring their successful implementation, reinforcing the World Bank’s commitment to Pakistan’s economic transformation.

The delegation includes:

Abdelhak Bidjoui (Algeria) – representing eight countries

Zainab Ahmed (Nigeria) – representing South Africa and Angola

Beatrice Messer (Switzerland) – representing Central Asia and Switzerland

Robert Bruce Nicholl (Australia) – representing 14 countries, including South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia

Teresa Solbus (Spain) – representing seven South American nations, including Mexico and Costa Rica

Paul Bonmartin (France)

Lonkho Luliko Megagola (Eswatini) – representing 21 African countries, including Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Ethiopia

Marlene Suzi Nzingo (Central African Republic) – representing 23 African nations

Tauqir Shah (Pakistan) – representing Pakistan and seven other countries

The delegation will also be accompanied by Mercy Tembin, World Bank Group Company Secretary and Vice President.