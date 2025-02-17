Sonakshi Sinha’s diet vs Zaheer Iqbal’s biryani — who wins?

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal have once again entertained fans with their fun and goofy moments!

Their latest viral reel has left everyone laughing, especially those who struggle with dieting while their partner enjoys delicious food.

On Sunday, February 16, Sonakshi Sinha shared a viral reel from their lunch, where Zaheer was happily eating biryani.

As she sat across from him recording the moment, Zaheer Iqbal playfully offered her a bite. However, Sonakshi quickly reminded him that she was on a diet.

But Zaheer Iqbal, being the mischievous husband, insisted. Just when Sonakshi leaned forward to take a bite, Zaheer pulled the plate back and laughed, leaving her surprised and slightly annoyed.

The video ended with Sonakshi playfully hitting Zaheer Iqbal on the head for teasing her. She captioned the viral reel, “He knows how to test my willpower and my patience.”

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha went live on YouTube and talked about Zaheer Iqbal, calling him her biggest supporter. She shared, “Zaheer is the kind of person whose happiness lies in my happiness. He always encourages me, which is very important in a relationship.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan.

Zaheer made his Bollywood debut with the film Notebook, produced by Salman Khan, and later worked with Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL. They also appeared together in the music video Blockbuster. Earlier, an Indian astrologer has predicted that Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will end up getting divorced after a ‘lot of violence’.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot last year, will part ways after having a baby, which will follow a lot of violence between the couple, predicted Indian astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh.

During his recent discussion on a podcast, Singh predicted two Bollywood breakups, including Sonakshi and Zaheer as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who’ve been married for 17 years and also share a daughter, Aaradhya. Speaking about the ‘Double XL’ couple, Singh said, “Sonakshi Sinha ka divorce hoga. Bacha hone ke baad divorce hoga aur bohot hinsa ke baad divorce hoga (Sonakshi will get divorced after a baby and a lot of violence).”