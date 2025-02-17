Musical night at Cholistan jeep rally enchants audiences

Local singers and performers enthralled audiences at a musical night on Saturday held on the occasion of 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025.

The Cholistan sky lit up with fireworks at the musical night, leaving the festival participants excited and enchanted. As the Cholistan Jeep Rally continues to grow in scale and popularity, there is potential for further enhancements to elevate its global standing.

Incorporating technological advancements, such as GPS tracking and live-streaming, could enhance spectator engagement and provide real-time updates for global audiences.