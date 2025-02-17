Who is the mystery guy with Veena in her latest photoshoot?

Pakistani actor and TV host Veena Malik’s new photos have created mystery on the internet with netizens guessing about the person she took poses with.

She shared new pictures on her instagram handle with caption of only :’Combo’. This has increased the curiosity among her fans and the internet community as to who is this guy?

Some users have opined that this youth could be Shehryar Chaudhry, the person about whom Veena Malik talked fondly as her possible spouse.

The personal life of Veena Malik has always been stirred in controversies which has attracted the media attention. She got married to Bashir Khattak in 2013 but they were separated in 2017.?In an interview recently, Malik has talked about the kind of guy she wants. He should be tall and handsome, she said. About Shehryar Chaudhry, she said he belonged to Islamabad and he is a beautiful bloke.