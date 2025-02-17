Rahim Pardesi defeats Feroze Khan in boxing match

Social media influencer and content creator Rahim Pardesi overpowered famous Pakistani actor Feroze Khan in a boxing showdown with a heavy score of 4-1. The match turned out to be an intense five-minute fight with blood visible on the face of Khan. Both amateur fighters gave their best but Feroze Khan lost his attention at a one specific point which allowed Pardesi to capitalise and secure the win.

Khan sustained a few facial injuries. But both fighters showed mutual respect after the match by shaking hands and praising each other’s performance. Khan has taken his role as boxer in a drama recently to a real world. He shared his new journey with his fans through an Instagram story, expressing his enthusiasm for boxing and his future plans.

In his post, Khan stated, “This is my new game plan. I’m starting my boxing career. I want people to focus on fitness and training, and this step will open new doors for athletes who want to progress in sports.” Pardesi challenged Feroze to a boxing match. Khan said in response, “Rahim, I saw your call-out video, but remember, whoever has faced me must have felt my strength. You’ll need to improve your skills because I’m very fast!”