‘Sunn Mere Dil’ falls short of fans’ expectations?

Actor Wahaj Ali, who hurtled to stardom with Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mein, has been facing criticism over his latest drama Sunn Mere Dil. Despite high expectations, the drama has failed to make an impact, leaving fans disappointed.

Tere Bin, where Wahaj played the iconic role of Murtasim, shattered records with nearly 4 billion views, making it the most-watched Pakistani drama on YouTube. Its massive success across India, Bangladesh, and other Urdu-speaking audiences set the bar high for Sunn Mere Dil. However, the drama has struggled to even cross the 1 billion mark, managing only 670 million views by its 38th episode, its second last.

With the final episode set to air on February 19, even hitting 800 million views seems like a tough challenge. Fans, who expected another blockbuster from the same production house that made Tere Bin, are now urging Wahaj to be more selective with his scripts. Many believe that his upcoming drama with superstar Mahira Khan will be his big comeback.