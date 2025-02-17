Indian Cricket Team arrives in Dubai for Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian cricket team has landed in Dubai to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The squad arrived from Mumbai at Dubai International Airport, where a large crowd of cricket fans gathered to welcome them. Even airport staff, who were cricket enthusiasts, rushed to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Unlike previous tours, the Indian team traveled without personal staff, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently imposed a ban on players bringing their personal chefs and hairdressers. The squad will now have to rely on the facilities available during the tournament.

Fans at the airport couldn’t help but notice the absence of personal staff, who were often seen clearing the way for cricket stars in the past. One fan remarked, “This time, Indian players will focus more on cricket rather than their hairstyles!”

The Indian squad includes several star players, including captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, along with wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Other key players include Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer, and pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

The team is scheduled to hold its first practice session at the ICC Academy on Sunday afternoon, while some players will engage in physical training at the hotel.

India’s first match is set for February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue chosen after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Notably, this is the first ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup, sparking significant excitement among cricket fans worldwide.