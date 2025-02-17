Attempts to divide army, people to fail: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistanis take pride in their religion and culture and will never allow the mischief of Khawarij to impose its outdated ideology on the country.

The army chief made these remarks while speaking to students from universities across Pakistan.

During the session, COAS Asim Munir stated that the Pakistani people, especially the youth, share a deep bond with the Pakistan Army.

He emphasised that the attempts of anti-state elements to create a divide between the army and the public have always failed and will continue to do so.

“As long as the nation, particularly the youth, stands with us, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated. We fight like comrades, and for us, Pakistani identity is paramount,” he said.

The army chief further remarked that Pakistanis take pride in their religion, civilisation, and traditions. He questioned, “Which Shariah and religion do these Khawarij talk about?” and stressed that their outdated ideology would never be allowed to take hold in the country.

General Asim Munir also highlighted that the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan stand as an iron wall against terrorists.

He added that the army continues to fight against Khawarij daily and does not agree with their interpretation of religion. “Islam was the first religion in the world to honour women and elevate their status-whether as a mother, wife, or sister, Islam has always given respect to women,” he said.

COAS further questioned, “Who are these Khawarij to take away this honour? Who gave them this authority? No one can take it away, and we will never allow such misguided groups to impose their values on our country.”

The Army Chief reiterated that the Pakistan Army is fighting against these corrupt elements who misinterpret Islam. He stated that the Khawarij are violating Islamic teachings, and the religion has clear directives regarding such troublemakers.

“Those who surrender to the state can expect mercy,” he concluded.